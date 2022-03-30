Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Decreases By 29.1%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DRUG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,834. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

