Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

DSI traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,819. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

