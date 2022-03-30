Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.50 and the highest is $7.86. Intuit reported earnings of $6.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.19. 51,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,014. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $368.74 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

