HempCoin (THC) Tops One Day Volume of $878.00

HempCoin (THC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 129.9% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $878.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,097.59 or 1.00179688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,649,518 coins and its circulating supply is 265,514,368 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

