Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $141,918,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 631,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

