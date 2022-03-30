Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 315,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,927. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

