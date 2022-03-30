Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE F traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,428,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

