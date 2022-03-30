Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Shares of FIVE stock traded down $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. 75,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,263. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Five Below by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
