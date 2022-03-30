Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. 75,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,263. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Five Below by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

