Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

