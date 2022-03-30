ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Update

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 107,064.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.