FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 6% Higher

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.83. 82,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 801,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.