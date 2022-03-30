ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.79. 13,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,686,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

