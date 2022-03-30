Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 6.8%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. 594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.