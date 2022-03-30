Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 6.8%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. 594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

