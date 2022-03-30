Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

