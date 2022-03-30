AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $83.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,152.62 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.