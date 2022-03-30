AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $83.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,152.62 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

