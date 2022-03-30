Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 66,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

