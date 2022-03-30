Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 805,702 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

