Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to report $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.78. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $160.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. Dover has a 1-year low of $135.68 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.