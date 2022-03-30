MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,757.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,757.00.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $39.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,216.60. 11,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,510. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,068.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,302.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

