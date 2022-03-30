Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.84. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,799. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.78. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

