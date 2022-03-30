Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target to C$10.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on WeCommerce from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get WeCommerce alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WECMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 2,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838. WeCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.