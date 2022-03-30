Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NMR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

