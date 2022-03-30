Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Decreases By 41.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 63,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($53.19) to €48.30 ($53.08) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

