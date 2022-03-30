KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 11,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,841. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

