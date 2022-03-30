Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 98,078 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $191,638,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN remained flat at $$44.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 104,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

