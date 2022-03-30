Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. 41,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.54. Okta has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

