18,673 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. KLA accounts for about 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, reaching $378.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.70 and its 200 day moving average is $378.82.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

