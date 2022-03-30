Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,172. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

