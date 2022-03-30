-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Delek US reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

NYSE DK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

