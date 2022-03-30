-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Delek US reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

NYSE DK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.