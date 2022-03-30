VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Buys Shares of 2,132 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.21. 28,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,604. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.