VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Purchases 3,080 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 187,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

