Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.72. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 64 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.