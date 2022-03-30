Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.72. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 64 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
