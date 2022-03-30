MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

