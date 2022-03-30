Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 913,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,503,734 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.14.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

