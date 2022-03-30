Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 20584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$88.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

