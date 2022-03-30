Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $667.91

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$667.91 and last traded at C$670.69, with a volume of 23714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$668.45.

FFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$772.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$619.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$580.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 64.9400075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87. Also, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

