BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

BOX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 28,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,189. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

