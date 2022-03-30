Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $968.33.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

