Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 576.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $$20.60 on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $25.17.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

