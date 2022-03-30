Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 248,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,669. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

