NEXT Hits Market Cap of $601,548.67 (NEXT)

NEXT (NEXT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. NEXT has a total market cap of $601,548.67 and $434.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00280381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001367 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

