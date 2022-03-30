PegNet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,255.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. PegNet has a market cap of $126,075.23 and approximately $2,255.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.55 or 0.07199453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.00 or 0.99835909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046903 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

