JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Target Price to €11.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

