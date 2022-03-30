Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$37.25

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

