VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 12.4% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. 15,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $95.90.

