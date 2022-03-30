Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UWM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

