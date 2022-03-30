ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 6,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,325. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

