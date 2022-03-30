Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 38,980 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 621,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

