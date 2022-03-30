Eden (EDN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $84,036.00

Eden (EDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Eden has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $84,036.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00036752 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00109261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

