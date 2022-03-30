Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.10 million and $15,072.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

